Jio to launch a feature phone with VoLTE support under the LYF brand soon

Reliance Jio launched the LYF series of smartphones along with its 4G network. The series became instantly popular due to being ultra affordable. Add to it the advantage of native services provided by Jio built into the smartphone and some freebies.

So, the telco is also preparing to raid the feature phone market. These phones will act as a boost to promote Reliance Jio services at the bedrock level of the Indian telecom market. This news brought to us by 91Mobiles says that the soon to be launched feature phone will be VoLTE enabled of course. And it will be sold under the LYF brand rather than the Jio brand.

2 feature phones have been reported earlier. A base model that is powered by a Spreadtrum processor & a high-end model with Qualcomm 205 SoC. The phone rumored in this leak is a third feature phone. IT will also be sold under the LYF brand. The processor details for the device are unknown. Among other specs of the phone, the leak says it will have a 2.4-inch screen, 512 MB of RAM & 4 GB of expandable storage. Price is rumored to be Rs. 2,369. That is Rs. 1000 less than the relaunched classic Nokia 3310.

