After several leaks and teasers, Xiaomi has finally officially unveiled its 2017 flagship – the Xiaomi Mi 6 with power-packed features.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is the company flagship offering powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, making it the first smartphone out of China to use the powerful processor.

While Xiaomi is known to offer cutting edge hardware at affordable pricing, this time the company took it a step ahead by also focusing on design and build quality. The Xiaomi Mi 6 has four-sided curved 3D glass with a stainless steel frame. The company has implemented the new Aligned Design Concept which keeps the controls, the SIM tray and the antenna lines aligned.

Xiaomi has for the first time added splash resistance to its devices with the Xiaomi Mi 6. All the openings including the SIM tray are properly sealed and protected with nano coating, to prevent water from entering.

However, the most important change is the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack from the Xiaomi Mi 6. The handset uses the USB Type-C port to connect to headphones. The handset also flaunts an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 flaunt the same 5.15 inch full HD display but with an improved reading mode that cancels blue light and 1-nit ultra-dark night display for reading at night. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage on-board.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 sports a dual rear camera setup, one with wide-angle lens and other one with telephoto lens. It uses two 12 MP sensors accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. Also present is a front facing 8 MP camera.

Xiaomi Mi 6 specs:

5.15 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.45 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

12 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.1.1 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

3350 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 6 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at starting at 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 23000). The phone is available in Blue, Black and White colour options. There is also a Silver Edition with reflective mirror finish Stainless steel frame and a ceramic variant with 18K gold finish around the camera.