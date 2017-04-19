Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6.2 inch Quad HD Infinity display launched in India for Rs. 64900

By Jonathan Pereira
4

Alongside the flagship Galaxy S8, Samsung has also unveiled the slightly bigger Samsung Galaxy S8+ in India.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6.2 inch Quad HD Infinity display launched in India for Rs. 64900

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in India. Samsung has definitely put in quite some thought in the making of this year’s flagship offering. The company not only employed cutting edge hardware but also implemented a refreshed design which looks truly beautiful.

Like the smaller version, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has an almost bezel-less design, with the curved display occupying majority of the front panel. The popular Home button is removed and the fingerprint scanner is shifted to the back panel. Also present is an iris scanner for additional security.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes pre-loaded with the Bixby AI powered voice assistant with a dedicated hardware button. The handset also comes loaded with the Samsung Connect, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and Samsung Knox apps.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2 inch Super AMOLED display with resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, which Samsung calls as the Infinity display. the display is curved at the edges and rounded at corners, making it very comfortable to hold.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is powered by the company’s Exynos 9 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The handset has a 12 MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs:

  • 6.2 inch display
  • 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution
  • 2.5 GHz octa core Exynos 9 processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 12 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 3500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 64900. The phone will be available exclusively on Samsung Shop and Flipkart starting from May 5.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6.2 inch Quad HD Infinity display launched in India for Rs. 64900"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great price for the plus variant as well!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 seconds ago
Gopal S Marda

Gone are the days of Xperia Z and SGS4 , When flagships cost less than 35K

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
MobiGyaan Team

Good to see you here after so many days.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes 50 seconds ago
Liu Min Han

Specs is impressive but the price is just insane!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 42 minutes ago
wpDiscuz