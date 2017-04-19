Just weeks after unveiling the 2017 flagship Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung has now launched the much talked about smartphone in India.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 in India. Samsung has definitely put in quite some thought in the making of this year’s flagship offering. The company not only employed cutting edge hardware but also implemented a refreshed design which looks truly beautiful.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has an almost bezel-less design, with the curved display occupying majority of the front panel. The popular Home button is removed and the fingerprint scanner is shifted to the back panel. Also present is an iris scanner for additional security.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes pre-loaded with the Bixby AI powered voice assistant with a dedicated hardware button. The handset also comes loaded with the Samsung Connect, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and Samsung Knox apps.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8 inch Super AMOLED display with resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, which Samsung calls as the Infinity display. the display is curved at the edges and rounded at corners, making it very comfortable to hold.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by the company’s Exynos 9 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The handset has a 12 MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specs:

5.8 inch display

2960 x 1440 pixels resolution

2.5 GHz octa core Exynos 9 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 57900. The phone will be available exclusively on Samsung Shop and Flipkart starting from May 5.