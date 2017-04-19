Xiaomi Mi 6 press renders surface ahead of launch

With the Xiaomi Mi 6 all set to be unveiled later today, the press renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone have leaked ahead of the launch.

The press renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 have surfaced giving a close look at the handset. To begin with, the handset is pictured in three colour variants – Blue, Black and White. The device seems to have very smooth edged with rounded corners. Moreover, Xiaomi seems to have employed the double glass panel for the phone.

The press renders reiterate that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 would flaunt a dual rear camera setup with dual tone LED flash. Also visible is the Home button which cannot be pressed and would have the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded within.

Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would sport a 5.15 inch display and would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM. Also expected is a 12 MP dual rear camera setup and a front facing 8 MP camera. The handset would also be accompanied by the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus.

