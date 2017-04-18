Vivo V5s selfie-centric smartphone launching in India on April 27

Vivo has been focusing on the camera and music features with its smartphone range. Now after the success of the Vivo V5, the company is gearing up to launch the Vivo V5s.

Vivo has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled on April 27. The company has revealed that it would unveil the Vivo V5s. While Vivo did not mention any details about the smartphone, the company mentioned that it would be a selfie-centric smartphone. As such we are expecting a 20 MP selfie camera.

Given the shiny metallic frame in the teaser, it would seem that Vivo has improved upon the design of the Vivo V5s as well. While the specs of the Vivo V5s are still unknown, we can expect a similar 5.5 inch display. We are eagerly awaiting the pricing and availability details.