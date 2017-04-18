Gionee M6S Plus with 6020 mAh battery launching on April 24

While Gionee had launched the Gionee M6 and M6 Plus a few months back, the company is already gearing up to launch the successor to the handset – the Gionee M6S Plus.

Gionee has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled on April 24 in China. The company revealed that the Gionee M6S Plus would be unveiled at the event. While Gionee did not mention any details about the handset, the Marathon series smartphones are known for their long-lasting batteries.

According to rumours, the Gionee M6S Plus would flaunt a massive 6020 mAh battery. The handset is expected to have a 6 inch full HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 chipset with 6 GB of RAM. Also expected is a fingerprint scanner with an encrypted chip to secure a user’s personal data.

