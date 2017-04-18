Honor has been ferociously competing in the affordable price segment. Now the company has launched the Honor Bee 2.

Honor has quietly released the Honor Bee 2, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 4.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Honor Bee 2 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Lollipop version with a 2100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Honor Bee 2 specs:

4.5 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6735 processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v5.1 Lollipop

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2100 mAh battery

Honor Bee 2 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone is apparently available with offline retailer across the country.