Honor Bee 2 with 4.5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6999
Honor has been ferociously competing in the affordable price segment. Now the company has launched the Honor Bee 2.
Honor has quietly released the Honor Bee 2, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 4.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
The Honor Bee 2 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Lollipop version with a 2100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Honor Bee 2 specs:
- 4.5 inch display
- 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6735 processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- 5 MP primary camera
- 2 MP front facing camera
- Android v5.1 Lollipop
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 2100 mAh battery
Honor Bee 2 Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone is apparently available with offline retailer across the country.
4 Comments on "Honor Bee 2 with 4.5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6999"
overpriced, 4-5k could be better.
What is the specialty? Nothing is new.
Nothing great about it, and it comes with Android Lollipop, are they serious!
poor specs for the price…