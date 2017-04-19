Amazon Fire TV Stick with voice remote launched in India for Rs. 3999

As expected, Amazon is working its way up in the digital media segment and has now launched the Amazon Fire TV Stick in India.

Amazon has announced the launch of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is the company’s streaming device that lets you watch movies, TV shows, use apps and play games on a TV. It also comes bundled with the voice remote that lets you search Amazon Video content using just voice and has support for Indian languages.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick offers content from Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot, Airtel Movies and more. The device is powered by a quad core processor and has 1 GB of Ram and 8 GB of storage. The device can be connected to any TV using an HDMI port.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3999 and is available on Amazon.in. However, as an introductory offer, Amazon is offering customers Rs. 499 Amazon Pay credit on purchasing a Fire TV Stick and signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Existing Amazon Prime customers are also eligible for this cashback offer.

Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Airtel to offer 100 GB free data on Airtel Broadband and 4G Home Wi-Fi devices for three months (FUP limit of 35 GB per month). Similarly, You Broadband is offering 240 GB free data for three months.

Additionally, on purchase of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, users would receive six months of unlimited ad-free music streaming from Gaana; a three-month free premium video membership from Eros Now; and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot Kids.