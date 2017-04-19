Spectranet launches truly unlimited 100 Mbps fibre broadband services in Noida

Keeping up with the demand for high-speed internet services, Spectranet has now launched truly unlimited 100 Mbps broadband services in Noida.

Spectranet has announced the launch of the truly unlimited 100 Mbps fibre broadband services in Noida. The company would start rolling out the services from Sector 93 and then rapidly expand its coverage. The monthly plans start at Rs. 1199 based on a quarterly subscription scheme. The company would offer truly unlimited usage with symmetric speed of 100 Mbps to its users.

Speaking about the launch, Udit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Spectranet, said, “Noida being an important industrial hub, it was our natural choice to begin our foray into the Uttar Pradesh markets. With tech-savvy residents who have a preference for quality services, we are ushering in the third age of connectivity* across India. This age is device agnostic where content and experience is completely seamless and replicable between devices, where scalability, availability and affordability of high-speed broadband services is the fundamental driving force. Fibre Optic is the backbone of this phenomenon.”