Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Swipe has now launched the upgraded Swipe Elite Star with a very affordable pricing.

Swipe has announced the launch of the Swipe Elite Star, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone powered by the Indus OS. The device has a 4 inch IPS display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Swipe Elite Star has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 1.3 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Swipe Elite Star, Shripal Gandhi, CEO, Swipe, said, “India is the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world. We have re-designed the popular ELITE Star smartphone based on the feedback from our aspiring customers on their expectation of a 4” smartphone with enhanced internal memory. While we ensure that our products are rich in features – matching with the latest in global technology trends, we also ensure that they are affordable and easy to use for everyone – even for the people in the remotest corner of the country. Powered with Indus OS, ELITE Star supports 12 Indian regional languages, thus emerging as one of the most preferred smartphone across the country, bridging the language barrier among people, and helping us contribute towards the cashless economy.”

Swipe Elite Star specs:

4.0 inch display

800 x 480 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

1.3 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2000 mAh battery

Swipe Elite Star Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 3999. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.