Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 listed online in China

Xiaomi just unveiled the flagship Mi 6 yesterday. While the handset is expected to go sale in China by the end of the month, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has now been listed online.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has been listed on Chinese online retail portal GearBest. The listing has an image which shows the entire front panel occupied by the display. Clearly, the image seems to be a mock up and may not be the real deal, as Xiaomi may not want to skip the front facing camera for its smartphones. Besides, a 100 percent bezel-less smartphone is nearly unrealistic.

The listing also happens to mention the specs of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The handset seems to use the same 6.4 inch display with Quad HD resolution. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is available in three variants – 4 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 256 GB.

Also mentioned is that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 would sport a 19 MP rear facing camera and surprisingly a 13 MP front facing camera which was not visible in the image. Additionally, there is a 4500 mAh battery. We are still awaiting more details about the handset but may have to wait for some time.