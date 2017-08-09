The OPPO R11, which was unveiled back in June, is now available in a new avatar. Chinese manufacturer OPPO has unveiled a special edition of the R11 which is dubbed OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition.

The OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition is a limited edition of OPPO R11 and comes with a combination of red and blue colors at its back which represent the colors of the football club of Barcelona. Not just that, the OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition also comes with an 18k gold-plated logo of the club at the back. You can also see the OPPO moniker at the back which too is etched in gold color. Moreover, the camera bump at the back also has the gold color accent to it around its borders.

Well, those were the cosmetic differences between the regular R11 and the FC Barcelona Edition, however, that’s not it. The software on the R11 Barcelona Edition also gets a taste of red-blue colored UI which is developed to match the color of the phone.

Having said that, there’s no difference in terms of hardware between the regular R11 and the R11 FC Barcelona Edition. It too is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It boots up to ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a dual camera setup on the back.

OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition specifications:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition Price and Availability:

Price: ¥3499 (around $524/₹33,454)

¥3499 (around $524/₹33,454) Availability: To be available in China from August 18 through OPPO Online Store. No information on availability in other markets.

Source | Via