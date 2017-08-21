After launching the selfie-centric A1 Lite in India around two weeks ago, Chinese manufacturer Gionee has today launched a budget smartphone in the country called Gionee X1.

The Gionee X1 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and laced with 2 GB RAM along with Mali-T720 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo editing.

The Gionee X1 has a uni-body design and sports a 5-inch display on the front having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Above the display is the 8 MP secondary camera with capacitive navigation keys sitting below the display.

At the back is also an 8 MP camera which is accompanied by LED flash. There’s also a fingerprint scanner below the rear camera for additional security, and, you can also see the Gionee moniker further down below with antenna lines visible at the top and bottom.

“Gionee has always been committed to amaze its customers with premium quality products at attractive prices. Continuing this philosophy, we are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users. We are confident that the new line of products which we plan to launch soon will not only impress our customers in terms of the prices but also with their striking features and premium quality.” said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

Gionee X1 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Gionee X1 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: Available through offline retailers across India

Gionee X1 Launch Offers: