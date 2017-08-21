Moto G5S Plus with 5.5-inch FHD display, dual rear cameras and 3000 mAh battery launching soon in India
After launching the Moto G5 and G5 Plus back in February this year, Motorola earlier this month announced the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus with some improvements. Well, the company is now all set to launch the Moto G5S Plus in India soon.
Motorola India has started teasing the launch of Moto G5S Plus in India on its social media channels. This Lenovo owned company has shared a video on Twitter by tweeting “#FindYourFocus on the #MotoG5SPlus and take smartphone photography a notch above. #ComingSoon“. Speaking of the video, it shows the back of the Moto G5S Plus having dual camera setup.
Yes, the Moto G5S Plus comes with 13 MP dual camera setup at the back. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP wide-angle camera on the front. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB internal storage. It remains to be seen which variant Motorola launches in India, however, we are expecting it to be the 4 GB RAM variant.
Moto G5S Plus specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating
- Colors:Lunar Gray, Blush Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging
As of now, neither is there any information regarding the launch date of the Moto G5S Plus, nor is there any information regarding its price. However, it should launch in India by the end of this month or the beginning of next.
By the way, what do you think will the Moto G5S Plus be priced in India?
