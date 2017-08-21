Live images of Moto X4 with dual rear cameras surface online ahead of expected launch

Lenovo owned Motorola has launched quite a few smartphones in the past couple of months, right from the entry-level Moto C to all the way up to the flagship Moto Z2 Force Edition. However, there’s one Motorola smartphone which is being eagerly awaited by many, and it’s none other than the Moto X4. Now we have already seen leaked renders which show us what the Moto X4 looks like. However, some live images of the phone have surfaced online which show that this is the design we will actually get at the time of launch.

The live images of the Moto X4 that have surfaced online show the front and back of the device. At the front is the rumored 5.2-inch Full-HD display above which is the 16 MP selfie camera, and, below which is the fingerprint scanner with primary microphone.

At the back is the dual camera setup which is said to be a combination of a 12 MP standard camera and an 8 MP wide-angle camera. You can notice the camera bump, and, below the camera module is the ‘M’ logo. The phone is said to have a glass back, and as you can see, it’s quite reflective.

The design revealed through these leaked live images is in line with the press renders (shown above) that leaked online 10 days ago. The Moto X4 is said to come in two colors – Super Black and Sterling Blue. The X4 shown off in live images seems to be the Sterling Blue color variant.

The Moto X4 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC which would be paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. People in Asia-Pacific region will get the 4 GB RAM variant, however, others will have to settle with the 3 GB RAM variant.

Rumored Moto X4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash

12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on the market)

Dual SIM (depending on the market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

The Moto X4 is expected to be launched on August 24, however, there’s no word from Motorola yet regarding this phone.

