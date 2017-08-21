India is a price conscious market, and that stands true when it comes to buying smartphones as well. While there are people who prefer buying premium flagships, majority of us Indians go for budget smartphones for a variety of reasons, and hence, smartphone manufacturers also keep launching more and more smartphones in the budget segment. Well, Indian manufacturer Videocon too has launched a budget smartphone in the country which is dubbed Videocon Metal Pro 2.

The Videocon Metal Pro 2 comes with MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor under the hood which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM. The Metal Pro 2 flaunts a slim body with CNC alloyed metal back having glossy finish.

The Videocon Metal Pro 2 sports a 5-inch HD Miravision display which is kept on by a 2000 mAh battery. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and 3.2 MP camera on the front. The phone also comes pre-loaded with Eros Now app and some games from Gameloft. Moreover, Videocon is also offering 100 days replacement warranty to the customers of Metal Pro 2 which is appreciated.

“At Videocon, we are committed towards meaningful innovations that delight our consumers and the new Metal Pro 2 is an outcome of our aspirations. Metal Pro 2 is a slim and stunning device, which has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the users who always look for classy, yet technically advanced smartphones.” said Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Videocon Mobiles.

Videocon Metal Pro 2 specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Miravision display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Miravision display Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with LED flash

13 MP auto-focus with LED flash Front Camera: 3.2 MP

3.2 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: Gesture Control

Gesture Control Colors: Grey, Gold

Grey, Gold Battery: 2000 mAh

Videocon Metal Pro 2 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹6999

₹6999 Availability: To be available through multi-brand retail stores across India by the end of this month

Videocon Metal Pro 2 Launch Offers: