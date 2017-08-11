This leaked render gives us our best look yet at the Moto X4

Just today morning, we told you about the leaked live images of the Moto X4 which showed off the device from multiple angles. Well now, a press render of the Moto X4 has surfaced online which gives us a much clear look at the phone while also showing it off in two different colors – Super Black and Sterling Blue.

This render has been leaked by Android Authority who received it from an “exclusive source”. It reveals the design of the Moto X4 which is similar to what we saw today morning. Of course, we have seen a Moto X4 render before which was leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass, however, it was later confirmed to be inaccurate.

Talking about the render leaked today, it shows off the dual camera setup at the back of the Moto X4 along with curved edges which would make it feel compact and comfortable to hold. The phone has a glass back and has a Motorola logo sitting below the dual camera module. The camera module looks quite large and creates a camera bump which would elevate the phone while kept on flat surface.

Moving on to the front, there’s a 5.2-inch Full-HD display with Gorilla Glass protection, above which is the 16 MP secondary camera accompanied by LED flash, and below is the oval shaped fingerprint scanner with primary microphone.

Speaking of the innards, according to Android Authority’s source, the Moto X4 will be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC, however, there will be four different models of the phone with very minor differences. People in Europe, North America and Latin America will get the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant, whereas, people in the Asia-Pacific region will get 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

Rumored Moto X4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash

12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on the market)

Dual SIM (depending on the market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of Moto X4, however, it’s expected to be launched later this month on August 24.