Aircel offering 168 GB data with unlimited voice calls at ₹449 for 84 days

Like we always keep saying, the Indian telecom sector has become interesting and more competitive with Reliance Jio’s entry since last year. Last month, the company revised its plan under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which are similar to what it offered before. Since then, other telcos have announced similar plans to compete with Jio. Well, Aircel has also announced two new plans which offer similar benefits.

Aircel has announced two new plans priced at ₹229 and ₹449. Both these plans are for prepaid customers and come with a validity of 84 days. The ₹229 plan offers 1 GB 3G/2G data per day with unlimited local and STD voice calls to its customers. Well, this translates to 84 GB in total.

Speaking of the ₹449 plan, customers are offered 2 GB 3G/2G data per day with unlimited local and STD voice calls, which translates to 168 GB data in total. Having said that, these plans are only available for the customers in Jammu & Kashmir circle. However, Aircel has also launched a plan for the North-East region which offers 168 GB data for 84 days with unlimited local and STD voice calls, but, a little cheaper at ₹419.

“Aircel has always laid focus on catering to the customer needs offering maximum value in its products and services. The new plans are a special offering of unlimited voice calls and unmatched 3G data which will empower our customers especially students and working professionals to stay connected the whole day and get an uninterrupted access to the internet with the best value for money products and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and entertainment.” said Harish Sharma, Regional Manager, North, Aircel.

Well, if we talk about Reliance Jio, the company is offering 1 GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls, free SMS and access to Jio apps at ₹309 for 56 days to its prepaid customers. There’s also a ₹399 plan which offers the same benefits for 84 days, and, a ₹509 plan which offers 2 GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls, free SMS and access to Jio apps for 56 days.

By the way, which network are you on, and what data plan have you subscribed to?