MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.8.10 now available for Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4

Around two weeks ago, Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 9, the latest version of MIUI. While the Mi 5X, which was also launched on the same day, is the first smartphone to run MIUI 9, the company has released the Global Beta of MIUI 9 to some more phones.

The MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.8.10 is now available for the first batch of devices which include Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm variant) as well as the Mi 6. The update should be available for the second and third batch of devices soon.

The MIUI 9 comes with some cool features like Smart App Launcher, Smart Assistant and Image Search, however, these features are currently only available on the Chinese version of MIUI, hence, those receiving the Global Beta won’t find these features on their devices.

Here’s the changelog for MIUI 9 Global Beta 7.8.10:

New – Deep-level system optimizations (08-07)

New – New icons (08-07)

New – New animations for launching and exiting apps (08-07)

New – Simpler Home screen editing (08-07)

New – Introducing Split screen (08-07)

New – Improved Silent mode triggered by the volume button (08-07)

New – Improved readability for the start page of Messaging (08-07)

Optimization – Devices with rare Bluetooth profiles are hidden in the device list (07-25)

New – Search for apps in the Dual apps settings (08-03)

If you own the Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm variant) or the Mi 6, you can head on to the source link below to see how you can upgrade your device to MIUI 9 Global Beta 7.8.10.

