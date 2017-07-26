Xiaomi Mi 5X announced with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 12 MP dual rear cameras
After making rounds on the Internet for quite some time now, the Xiaomi Mi 5X has finally been unveiled today at an event held in China. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is the company’s mid-range smartphone, however, it comes with some features which are found on Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone – the Mi 6.
To start with, the Xiaomi Mi 5X flaunts a full metal uni-body design along with rounded edges which make it comfortable to hold in hand. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.
The Mi 5X is 7.3 mm thin and weighs 165 grams while sporting a 5.5-inch Full-HD display. The biggest highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 5X is its 12 MP dual camera setup at the back which consists of one wide-angle lens and one telephoto lens which offers 2x lossless zoom. This is the same camera setup found on the flagship Mi 6, and, like the Mi 6, the Mi 5X also comes with Portrait Mode that blurs the background to create Bokeh effect.
Another thing worth noting is that the the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be one of the first Mi devices which will come pre-installed with MIUI 9. Xiaomi has said that beta tests for MIUI 9 start from August 11.
Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier
- Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold
- Battery: 3080 mAh
Xiaomi Mi 5X Price and Availability:
- Price: RMB 1499 (around $222/₹14,300)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China in coming weeks. No information on availability in other markets, however, we are expecting the company to bring the Mi 5X in India soon.
