Leaked press render confirms dual rear cameras on Moto X4

Yesterday, we came across the specifications of Moto X4 that leaked online. Thanks to that leak, we now know what the Moto X4 will have inside. However, thanks to one more leak, we now have a pretty good idea of what the Moto X4 will look like.

A press render (shown above) of the Moto X4 has been leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter. The first thing you would notice after taking a look at this render is the dual camera setup at the back, one of which is a 12 MP sensor and the other one is an 8 MP sensor. You can also see the dual-LED flash below the dual cameras, and, there’s also a certain amount of protrusion of this camera module. Well, this entire camera module actually looks like a face. Don’t you think?

Anyways though, moving on, at the front is the 16 MP secondary camera which is accompanied by LED flash. There’s also the Moto moniker between the earpiece and the 5.2-inch Full-HD display. Below the display is a physical home button which is also housing a fingerprint scanner that will mimic the functionalities of the on-screen navigation buttons.

Moreover, at the bottom of the phone is the USB port and to it’s right is the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Speaking of the overall design, the Moto X4 is rounded at the edges and seems to have glass back. There also seems to be 2.5D curved glass laid atop the display.

Moto X4 rumored specifications:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with dual-LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Project Fi compatibility

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Project Fi compatibility Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of the Moto X4 yet, however, we will know more about that as well as we inch closer to its launch. The Moto X4 is said to be launching in Q4 of this year and will also be coming to Google’s Project Fi during the same time period, becoming the first non-Google phone to be compatible with Project Fi.

There’s still so much time for the launch, hence, we are expecting more leaks to follow in the coming weeks.