Moto X4 specs surface online, Snapdragon 630 SoC and dual rear cameras in tow

Last weekend, we learnt that the Moto X4 would be launching in Q4 of this year and will be coming to Google’s Project Fi as well during the same time period. Now, some more information regarding the Moto X4 has surfaced online which reveals some of its key specifications.

This information comes from VentureBeat’s Evan Blass who received it from an individual aware of the company’s plans. According to this individual, the Moto X4 specs that surfaced online initially are wrong, and, the Moto X4 will instead be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC having all its cores clocked at 2.2 GHz.

The chipset will be laced with 4 GB RAM and will sport a 5.2-inch Full-HD display flaunting aluminium build and running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. It will come with 64 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage using a microSD card.

The Moto X4 will also come with a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a combination of 8 MP and 12 MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 16 MP camera on the front. There will also be a fingerprint scanner on the front which will also mimic the functionalities of on-screen navigation buttons. That’s something we have seen on this year’s Motorola smartphones.

Moreover, the Moto X4 will also come with an impressive IP68 water and dust resistance, and, keeping the lights on on this entire package would be a 3000 mAh battery. Blass has said that according to the person aware of company’s plans, the Moto X4 will be launched “in the fourth quarter in time for the holiday shopping season”. Well, that’s a lot of time, hence, we are pretty sure that we will come across the renders and live images of the Moto X4 before it goes official.

Moto X4 rumored specifications: