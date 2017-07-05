Xiaomi signs deal with Nokia for business co-operation and multi-year patent agreements

Back in June last year, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi teamed up with Microsoft to bring MS Office and Skype to millions of its devices. Now, the company has signed a deal with Nokia for business co-operation and patent agreements.

Both Xiaomi and Nokia have signed a deal for business collaboration and multi-year patent agreement under which Xiaomi also acquired some patent assets from Nokia. As a part of this business deal, Nokia will offer its network infrastructure equipment to Xiaomi which are designed to consume low power but satisfy higher capacity requirements of data centers.

Apart from this, both the companies will have access to each other’s cellular standards, and, will work together on optical transport solutions for data center interconnect, IP Routing based on Nokia’s FP4 network processor as well as a data center fabric solution. Besides, Xiaomi and Nokia will also extend their co-operation in exploring opportunities in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with them. In addition to welcoming such a prominent global technology company to our family of patent licensees, we look forward to working together on a wide range of strategic projects.” said Mr. Rajeev Suri, President & CEO of Nokia.

“As a company seeking to deliver more exciting technological innovations to the world, we are excited at the opportunity to work more closely with Nokia in future. Xiaomi is committed to building sustainable, long-term partnerships with global technology leaders. Our collaboration with Nokia will enable us to tap on its leadership in building large, high performance networks and formidable strength in software and services, as we seek to create even more remarkable products and services that deliver the best user experience to our Mi fans worldwide.” said Mr. Lei Jun, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi.

Well, this partnership should help Xiaomi further expand their business in foreign markets, especially in the US. Apart from making smartphones, Xiaomi also sells IoT products as a part of its Mi Ecosystem platform. The Mi Ecosystem has 60 Million connected devices and has over 8 Million daily active devices connected to this platform.