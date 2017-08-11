Leaked images of Moto X4 reveal dual camera setup and 3.5 mm headphone jack
Motorola has launched quite a few smartphones in the last couple of months, right from the budget ones to flagship. While all the smartphones that were rumored have been launched, there’s one smartphone which is still keeping the rumor mills up and running. It’s the Moto X4. While we have already seen leaked renders of the Moto X4 before, we are today having a look at the live images of this phone which show off the device from multiple angles.
These images of the Moto X4 come through Anatel, Brazil’s equivalent of FCC. Well, now that the Moto X4 has been certified in Brazil, we can expect it to launch in the Brazilian market soon. Also, like we already said, the agency has shared some images of the Moto X4 which give us a look at the device from multiple angles.
At the front, you can see the oval shaped fingerprint scanner, smaller bezels on the left and right side, and, secondary camera above the display which is accompanied by LED flash. At the back, there’s the dual camera setup with LED flash along with the Motorola logo below it. You can also notice the curved edges which should help users to hold the phone comfortably and make it feel compact.
At the top of the Moto X4 is the SIM card slot with secondary microphone with an antenna line visible, and, at the bottom is the USB Type-C port along with the 3.5 mm headphone jack. There’s nothing at the left side of the phone as the power button and volume rocker reside on the right side. The phone also looks thick in these images, and, the camera bump at the back elevates the phone while lying on a flat surface.
Moto X4 rumored specifications:
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 SoC
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 13 MP with flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Project Fi compatibility
- Battery: 3000 mAh
While there’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch date of Moto X4, it’s expected to be unveiled later this month on August 24.
