HTC Ocean Life to be reportedly launched as HTC U11 Life later this year with Edge Sense technology

Earlier last month, we heard about the HTC Ocean Life and also came across its rumored specs. At that time, we had told you that Ocean Life was just the internal codename and there was no information on what it would be called. Well, according to a latest report, we have come to know that the Ocean Life will be launched as HTC U11 Life.

According to the information received by Android Authority, HTC will be launching the Ocean Life as U11 Life later this year. According to their source, the U11 Life will also look similar to the U11 which was announced back in May.

Well, even though the U11 Life is going to have a design similar to that of the U11, it will come with a smaller display. The U11 sports a 5.5-inch Quad-HD display, however, the U11 Life is said to come with a 5.2-inch Full-HD display.

Also, while the U11 is a flagship smartphone, the U11 Life will be the company’s mid-range offering. The U11 Life is said to come with Snapdragon 630 SoC which might be laced with 4 GB of RAM. Other rumored specs include a 16 MP camera both at the back and on the front, 32 GB internal storage and IP67 certification.

Having said that, the U11 Life is also said to come with Edge Sense technology that debuted with the U11. With Edge Sense technology, users can perform different actions on their phone with different squeeze gestures on the phone’s frame. Moreover, the U11 Life will also come with HTC USonic which means the 3.5 mm headphone jack might be given a miss.

HTC U11 Life rumored specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with PDAF

16 MP with PDAF Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Edge Sense, HTC USonic, IP67 dust and water resistance

Fingerprint Scanner, Edge Sense, HTC USonic, IP67 dust and water resistance Battery: 2600 mAh

The HTC U11 Life is said to be sold through T-Mobile in the US. There aren’t much details on availability though.