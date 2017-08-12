Android O to be “most likely” released on August 21

We have been waiting for Google to release Android O, and, our wait is about to be over soon. Google released the fourth and final developer preview of Android O more than two weeks ago, and, this Mountain View based search giant was expected to roll out the stable version of Android O this week. Well, that didn’t happen as the company reportedly pushed it back. However, according to latest reports, Google is now said to release Android O on August 21.

According to the information coming from the ever so reliable leakster Evan Blass, the release of Android O is scheduled for the week of August 21, however, he also said that we will “most likely” see the release on August 21 itself.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, "most likely on the 21st itself." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

David Ruddock, Managing Editor at Android Police, has also said that the Android O update is coming on August 21. Also, as obvious it is, the first generation Pixel smartphones will be the first to get the update followed by the 2015 Nexus smartphones – Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

According to one source whose information I cannot verify, Android O will receive a name on the day of the solar eclipse (August 21st). — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

This date also makes more sense as Google had released the Android Nougat update during the same time last year. Well, August 22 to be precise. Now, the only question remains: What is Android O going to be called? Well, it will either be called Android Oreo or Android Oatmeal Cookie. Last year, Google revealed the name of Android N (i.e., Nougat) weeks before its official release, however, this time, Google is said to announce the name of Android O on the day of its release, i.e., August 21.

Well, even if this information turns out to be wrong, which is very unlikely, we are either way going to see Android O released to the public by the end of this month.