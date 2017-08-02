Alongside announcing the Moto G5S, Motorola has also announced the Moto G5S Plus, which as the name suggests, is larger than the G5S. Also, unlike the G5S which comes with a couple of improvements over the G5, there aren’t much upgrades on the G5S Plus over the G5 Plus except the camera.

The Moto G5S Plus is still powered by the same Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with either 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB variant comes with 64 GB storage. You can always expand the storage if you want via microSD card up to 128 GB.

The Moto G5S Plus has the same design and build that the G5S has. Also, the G5S Plus comes with a larger 5.5-inch Full-HD display as opposed to the 5.2 found on the G5 Plus. Apart from that, the camera department also gets an upgrade. The G5S Plus now comes with 13 MP dual cameras at the back along with 8 MP camera on the front. For reference, the G5 Plus came with 12 MP single camera at the back and 5 MP camera on the front.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash

Dual 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash

8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Colors: Lunar Gray, Blush Gold

Lunar Gray, Blush Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G5S Plus Price and Availability: