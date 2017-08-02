After unveiling the Moto G5 back in February this year during MWC 2017, Motorola has now announced the Moto G5S which was making rounds on the Internet for quite some time now. The Moto G5S is an incremental upgrade over the Moto G5 and comes with improvements in the camera and battery department.

The Moto G5S is powered by the same Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s found on the Moto G5, paired with the same amount of RAM i.e., 3 GB. It flaunts an all-metal uni-body design which is crafted out of a single piece of high-grade aluminium.

As one would expect, the Moto G5S looks similar to the Moto G5, and, also sports a fingerprint scanner on the front which comes one-button navigation. Well, it means that the different swipes on the fingerprint scanner mimic the functionalities of the navigation keys. It also comes with features like Night Display, Quick Reply and more.

However, like we said earlier, the G5S with some improvements over the G5. The G5S now comes with a slightly larger display, battery and improved camera. To be more precise, it comes with 5.2-inch Full-HD display, 3000 mAh battery and 16 MP rear camera.

Motorola Moto G5S specifications:

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

Lunar Gray, Fine Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G5S Price and Availability: