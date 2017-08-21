Is Android O going to be called Android 8.0 Orellete?

Google is all set to announce the name of Android O today, the latest version of Android. However, speculations and rumors surrounding the name of Android O just won’t stop even when we are just some hours away from the official announcement. While majority of the rumors in the past have pointed towards Oreo as the name of choice for Android 8.0, a latest information suggests a new name altogether which we have unheard of before.

Tomorrow is the day boys and girls. Android 8.0 Orellete will be made public during the… https://t.co/cVUxfpE6lm pic.twitter.com/pMvG7o5Sra — Cliff Wade (@CliffWade) August 20, 2017

According to Cliff Wade, Customer Support Manager for Nova Launcher, Android O will not be called Oreo, but, it will rather be called Orellete. Well, like we said before, this is something we have unheard of before and this name just came out of nowhere.

“Tomorrow is the day boys and girls. Android 8.0 Orellete will be made public during the Solar Eclipse. Hope everyone enjoys the new name as I think it’s the best one they could have chosen!” said Cliff Wade in a Google+ post.

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's an iterative mobile platform version upgrade! pic.twitter.com/izDHLXEJgh — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 20, 2017

Wade says that he received this information from a source who chose to remain anonymous. Well, we aren’t much confident of this information from Wade as he doesn’t have any past record of leaking accurate information. On the other hand, Evan Blass, who is always accurate with his leaks, has confirmed multiple times that Android O will be called Android Oreo.

There have also been rumors that Android O would be Oatmeal Cookie, however, Oreo seems more likely. Well, anyways though, we will know what Android O stands for later today.

What do you think Android O will be called?