Android O “touching down to Earth” on August 21, likely to be called Oreo

Exactly a week ago, we told you that Android O was most likely to be released on August 21. At that time, we didn’t have any word from Google regarding its release or its name. However, Google has now announced that the name of Android O will be revealed on August 21.

Google, on its social media channels, announced that Android O is coming on August 21, the day when people in the US will witness solar eclipse. Google, through its Android Twitter handle, tweeted “A bird? A plane? No, it’s #AndroidO, touching down to Earth for #Eclipse2017 & bringing super (sweet) new powers“. The tweet also has a video which reveals that Android O is coming on August 21.

Google has also set up a webpage on its Android website where the company has shared details regarding the Solar Eclipse.

“On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day—when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream from New York City at 2:40PM ET.” said Google.

At this moment, we are unsure whether Google will only announce the name of Android O or will also start rolling it out to eligible Nexus and Pixel devices. Also, speaking of its name, there had been a great amount of discussion on whether it would be called Oreo or Oatmeal Cookie or even Octopus. However, if reliable leakster Evan Blass’ tweet is anything to go by, then in all likelihood, Android O will indeed be called Oreo.

On another note, Google posted a video teaser that had the filename “GoogleOreo_Teaser_0817_noDroids (1).mp4” which makes us believe more that Android O will indeed be called Oreo. However, the company was quick to change the filename to “OctopusTeaser.mp4“. Well, that can also be Google just trolling us all.

Having said that, we really wouldn’t like to see Android O being called Octopus. We prefer Oreo more. Anyways though, we don’t have to wait much now as the we are just two days away from announcement.