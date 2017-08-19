OxygenOS Open Beta update 22 and 13 now available for OnePlus 3 and 3T

A week ago, we told you that the last major update that would be rolled out to OnePlus 3 and 3T is going to be Android O. Well, there’s still some time for these phones to receive the Android O update, and, while both of them are currently running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, OnePlus keeps rolling out beta updates for these phones with new features and optimizations.

After rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 21 and 12 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively earlier this month, the company is now rolling out beta updates 22 and 13 for both these smartphones. While the previous beta update brought in the parallel apps feature to both the phones, the latest update comes with some optimizations and bug fixes.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta update 22 and 13 comes with:

Improvements：

Data usage tracking optimizations The system is now better at tracking data usage

Expanded screenshot optimizations

OnePlus apps updates App locker, FileManager, Weather, Note (shelf), Launcher, and OnePlus Push have all been updated



Bug Fixes：

Installation issues of some parallel apps

Screenshot issues on some parallel apps Sometimes the expanded screenshot would fail on parallel apps

Weather widget sometimes won’t update Weather widget in Shelf will now update properly

Font issue after changing system language Sometimes the system font did not display properly after changing system language



As always, the update is rolled out over the air to only those users who have already flashed an open beta build on their 3/3T. Those who are on stable version won’t be getting this update. However, if you are on stable version and want to try out this beta build, you will have to flash it manually to your device. You can head on to the links given below for installation instructions and download the required files.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta 22 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for OnePlus 3T

