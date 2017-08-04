Latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings in ‘parallel apps’ feature with updated launcher

OnePlus has been regularly rolling out Open Beta updates for its 2016 flagships – OnePlus 3 and 3T. These updates bring along new features with them along with bug fixes and optimizations. After rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 20 and 11 for OnePlus 3 and 3T around two weeks ago, the company has now started rolling out Open Beta updates 21 and 12 for 3 and 3T respectively.

Like previous Open Beta updates, the Open Beta updates 21 and 12 also come along with optimizations and bug fixes, however, they also bring along a cool feature called Parallel Apps. With this feature, users will be able to use multiple accounts of the same app on their OnePlus 3/3T. For now, only apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter are supported, however, we are expecting OnePlus to extend support for more apps soon.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and 12 bring to OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively:

New addition：

Parallel apps: All new parallel apps feature that lets you run a parallel version of the same app using a separate account. Right now this supports Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and Instagram (and a few more popular apps)



Updates：

Updated to Launcher V2.1.5 ： Optimized home screen folder icon, with a preview look of first 4 icons in the folder Redesigned UI for folders, allowing switch between folders by swiping left or right Added double finger slide support, you can now slide the home screen with one finger while using another to hold an item

Updated to Gallery V1.8 Supports light theme Supports opening RAW format images

Updated File Manager to V1.7.1 Long pressing search items now shows edit operations



Optimizations:

Call histories from the same person will now be merged

Bug Fixes：

Fixed increased battery consumption after connecting to a Bluetooth device

As always, the update is rolled out over the air to those who are already on the beta build. Those who are on the stable build and want to try out this build will have to flash it manually. You can head on to the links given below for installation instructions and download the required files.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta 21 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 3T

Source