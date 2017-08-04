Swipe Konnect Power with 3000 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE launched in India for Rs. 4999
Indian smartphone maker Swipe has launched a new Android handset named Konnect Power. The handset caters to the ultra-affordable segment of the Indian market. It will be a Snapdeal exclusive.
The phone comes with a 5-inch HD display, an unspecified 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, and 2 GB of RAM. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. For photography, the Konnect Power comes with an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash. While the front has a 5 MP sensor. The storage compartment has a capacity of 16 GB expandable up to 32 GB.
The Swipe Konnect Power comes with a 3,000 mAh battery that the company says will last users a whole day long. Moreover, the handset does also have dual SIM and 4G VoLTE connectivity. The USP of the phone is the 3,000 mAh battery. Most other phones in this price range have around 2,500 mAh battery. The Rs. 5000 bracket is mostly a territory of Indian handset makers. And the Swipe Konnect is an offering on-par with the competition except for the battery.
Swipe Konnect Power Specifications
- CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 6.0. Marshmallow
- Display: 5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G, VoLTE GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Swipe Konnect Power Pricing & Availability
The Swipe Konnect Power will sell for Rs. 4,999 starting August 8 exclusively on Snapdeal
