Jabra Elite Sport wireless sports earbuds launched in India

Jabra, the company known for making earphones, has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. The company has launched the Jabra Elite Sport earbuds in the country. The Jabra Elite Sport earbuds are sports earbuds and are wireless which make them ideal for use while working out.

Apart from being wireless, these Jabra Elite Sport earbuds come with IP67 rating which make them water-resistant. Besides, the company also offers three year warranty against sweat. Also, these earbuds cannot only be used for listening music, but, can also be used for calls as they come built in with four microphones (two in each earbud).

Jabra claims that Elite Sport offers up to 4.5 hours of stereo music and calls, however, these earbuds come with a carry case which also charges the earbuds to offer additional nine hours of backup. Moreover, these earbuds are also capable of heart rate monitoring along with automatic fitness level testing of VO2 Max, recovery advisor and race predictor.

Furthermore, the Jabra Elite Sport earbuds also come along with in-ear audio coaching tools to make sure you get the right training. You can also get all the updates regarding your training via in-ear coaching through the Jabra Sport Life app in real-time. Oh, and these earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS by the way.

“What truly excites me about our first true wireless earbuds is that they offer an experience that only Jabra can bring-to-life. We’ve used our R&D expertise from across the GN Group to deliver not just the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds, but actually the most complete cord-free experience for our customers. Jabra Elite Sport is an example of an intelligent sound solution that delivers calls and music very well, and does so much more besides.” said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra.

Jabra Elite Sport specifications:

Device type: Wireless

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2

Bluetooth 4.2 Support Bluetooth Profiles: Headset profile v1.2 , hands free profile v1.6, A2DP v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, PBAP v1.1

Headset profile v1.2 , hands free profile v1.6, A2DP v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, PBAP v1.1 Talk-time: Up to 4.5 hours

Up to 4.5 hours Standby time: 200 hours

200 hours Charging time: Up to 3 hours if the earbuds and charging case are charged together, up to 2 hours if only the earbuds are charged

Up to 3 hours if the earbuds and charging case are charged together, up to 2 hours if only the earbuds are charged Operating range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Connection: microUSB

microUSB Other: IP67 rating, can use either one earbud or both

IP67 rating, can use either one earbud or both Warranty: 1 year (3 year with in-app registration)

Jabra Elite Sport Price and Availability: