BSNL offering 5 GB data per day at Rs. 548 for 90 days in select areas

The data festival year of 2017 continues in India after the rise of Reliance Jio. We say data festival because never has the Indian consumer felt so spoilt for data rates than this year. Adding to the unending data offers, this time is BSNL. The telco is offering three plans exclusive to Gujarat and Punjab.

Below are the details of the plans :

Rs. 258 Plan – Talk time worth Rs. 220, 110 free same network calls. Validity – 30 Days

Rs. 378 Plan – 4 GB Data/ Day (speed reduced to 80 Kbps after FUP), Unlimited same network calls, 30 minutes of other network calls/ day, Validity – 30 days

Rs. 548 Plan 5 GB Data/Day (speed reduced to 80 Kbps after FUP), no voice calling offers, Validity – 90 days

Although these plans will be in effect in Gujarat and Punjab, there are minor differences in the plans for both areas. All the plans cost Rs. 1 more than mentioned above in Punjab. Moreover, the Rs. 548 plan brings 5 GB to Gujarat users whereas 4 GB data to Punjab users. The validity is the same. These promotional plans are valid for 90 days max. and might change after the period is over.

Taking a quick look at other similar offers from BSNL, the telco has a ‘Chaukka – 444’ plan and a ‘Sixer – 666 Plan’. The Chaukka – 444 plan offers 4 GB data for 90 days. While the Sixer – 666 plan offers 2 GB, as well as unlimited voice calls for 60 days. In comparison, the Rs. 548 plan is for heavy data consumers who watch videos or download content a lot.

