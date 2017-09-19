Moto X4 with Dual Rear Cameras and Snapdragon 630 SoC debuts in India on October 3

Just yesterday, we told you that Motorola is all set to launch the Moto X4 in India soon. Now today, the company has announced that it will be launching the Moto X4 in India exactly after two weeks. Well, October 3 to be precise.

Motorola India through its Twitter handle has announced that the Moto X4 will be launched in India on October 3. The tweet reads “Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October“.

Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October. pic.twitter.com/6ZNeOXBuXJ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 19, 2017

Well, for those unaware, the Moto X4 was unveiled earlier this month at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. It is the first smartphone in Motorola’s X series which comes with a dual camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a combination of one 12 MP standard Dual Auto-focus Pixel camera, and, one 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera having a field-of-view of 120-degree.

Apart from that, the Moto X4 also comes with Amazon Alexa which is Amazon’s equivalent of Google Assistant. Moreover, the smartphone is IP68 certified which means it is dust and water resistant. The Moto X4 comes with Snapdragon 630 SoC underneath which is coupled with 3 GB RAM, however, we are expecting Motorola to launch the X4 with 4 GB RAM in India. You can check out the full specifications below.

Motorola Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Amazon Alexa, IP68 dust and water resistance

Fingerprint Scanner, Amazon Alexa, IP68 dust and water resistance Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Needless to say, there’s no word yet on pricing and availability of the Moto X4 in India, however, we will get those details once the smartphone goes official in the country two weeks later.