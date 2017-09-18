Moto X4 with Snapdragon 630 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras launching soon in India

After launching the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India late last month for ₹13,999 and ₹15,999 respectively, Lenovo owned Motorola is now all set to bring the Moto X4 in the country which was unveiled earlier this month at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Motorola India has shared a teaser image on Twitter by tweeting “Guess what we’re hinting at for an #xperience twice as nice & stand a chance to win a soon to be launched motorola device“.

Guess what we're hinting at for an #xperience twice as nice & stand a chance to win a soon to be launched motorola device. pic.twitter.com/eXJ9dlwyIZ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

The teaser image shared by Motorola shows a wooden table which is in the shape of Moto X4 with dual camera setup at its back. While the company didn’t specifically mention that it’s going to launch the Moto X4 in India, this image is proof enough that the next device Motorola is launching in India is indeed the Moto X4.

Moreover, Motorola also hasn’t revealed when it will launch the Moto X4 in India, however, we are expecting the company to bring the X4 to the Indian market by the end of this month.

For those unaware, the Moto X4 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and is paired with 3 GB RAM, however, the Indian variant is expected to come with 4 GB RAM. The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD display and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. However, the biggest highlight of this smartphone is its dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP camera and one 8 MP camera.The latter comes with 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Motorola Moto X4 specifications:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

The Moto X4 is priced at €399 in Europe which is around ₹30,470 in India. We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Moto X4 in India once it goes official in the country.