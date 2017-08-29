Alongside launching the Moto G5S Plus today in India with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 13 MP dual rear cameras for ₹15,999, Motorola has also launched the Moto G5S in the country which was announced earlier this month.

There aren’t much differences between the Moto G5S and the Moto G5 which was announced back in February during the MWC 2017. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

The Moto G5S flaunts an all-metal uni-body design which is crafted out of a single slab of aluminium. It boots up to the near stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, also has a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display which supports one-button navigation.

Like we said, the Moto G5S does come with some improvements over the Moto G5. Both the phones differ in terms of display, battery and camera. The G5S comes with a larger 5.2-inch display, a larger 3000 mAh battery, and, an improved 16 MP rear camera.

Motorola Moto G5S specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

5 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Colors: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold

Lunar Gray, Fine Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

