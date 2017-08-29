Moto G5S Plus - Price in India, Specifications, Details, Availability

After launching the Moto G5 Plus in India back in March this year, Motorola has today launched the Moto G5S Plus in the country which was announced earlier this month along with the Moto G5S.

You might think that the Moto G5S Plus comes with many improvements over the Moto G5 Plus, however, that’s not the case. There are very few differences between both these smartphones. The Moto G5S Plus, like the Moto G5 Plus, is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of internal storage on board. However, Motorola has only launched the 4 GB RAM variant in India.

Also, like the Moto G5 Plus, the G5S Plus ships with a 3000 mAh battery. Even the build of both these smartphones is the same, an all-metal uni-body design. However, where both smartphones differ is in terms of display and camera. The Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch display with single 12 MP camera at the back. However, the Moto G5S Plus boasts a larger 5.5-inch display with 13 MP dual cameras at the back.

With dual cameras at the back, users will be able to take photos with Bokeh Effect. Well, what that means is that the photos you take will have blurred background. Something you see on photos taken with DSLR cameras. The front camera on the Moto G5S Plus also gets an upgrade over the Moto G5 Plus. The later comes with a 5 MP camera, whereas the former comes with an 8 MP camera.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP (RGB + Monochrome) with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash

Dual 13 MP (RGB + Monochrome) with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash

8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Colors: Lunar Gray, Blush Gold

Lunar Gray, Blush Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G5S Plus Price and Availability:

Price: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: Goes on sale tonight at 11:59 pm through Amazon India. Will also be available for purchase through the Moto Hub stores.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus Launch Offers: