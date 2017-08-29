Indian smartphone manufacturer Intex has been busy lately expanding its portfolio of 4G VoLTE smartphones. Last month, it launched its budget smartphone Aqua Power IV with 4G VoLTE support. Now today, the company has launched the Intex Aqua Style III in the country.

The Intex Aqua Style III is an entry-level smartphone which comes with support for 4G VoLTE. It is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC9832A quad-core processor which is laced with 1 GB RAM along with Mali-400 GPU at its disposal.

The Intex Aqua Style III sports a 5-inch FWVGA display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It comes with 16 GB of internal storage, however, the storage can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card. For photography, you get a 5 MP camera both at the back and on the front.

“With Aqua Style III, we have unveiled our latest smart phone, a symbol of feature rich and stunning design. We at Intex constantly innovate and work towards providing consumers the best of the products at the best of the price. Our products are customized keeping in mind needs of consumers and what is good for them. Happy to partner with Amazon India for bringing this device exclusively to consumers and are sure of expanding our online reach.” said Ms. Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies.

The Intex Aqua Style III also comes pre-loaded with apps like QR Code Scanner, Xender, Gaana and Amazon Prime Video.

Intex Aqua Style III specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832A 32-bit quad-core processor

Intex Aqua Style III Price and Availability: