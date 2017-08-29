Vodafone offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 28 GB 4G data for ₹392

After announcing the Campus Survival Kit pack priced at ₹352 for its customers in Delhi-NCR last month, telecom operator Vodafone has announced a new combo plan for its customers in this region.

This new combo plan, priced at ₹392, has been announced for the Vodafone customers in the Delhi-NCR region with the festive season in mind. Under this plan, the customers are offered unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. Moreover, the customers also get 1 GB of 4G data per day for 28 days which totals to 28 GB 4G data in total.

Apart from the ₹392 pack, Vodafone has also announced a Home & Roam combo pack which is priced at ₹198 and has a validity of 28 days. Under this pack, the customers in the Delhi-NCR region are offered unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls on roaming. Moreover, they are also offered a total of 2 GB 4G data which has a validity of 28 days.

“A large part of Vodafone’s pre-paid subscribers from Delhi & NCR go on roaming during the festive season. We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of station. Vodafone Delhi has designed the pack precisely to bridge that need. So before proceeding on your holiday, remember to get a recharge Pack of Rs 392 or 198 to enjoy long, worry free conversations, and internet browsing regardless of location.” said Alok Verma, Business Head – Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India.

There’s no word from Vodafone on the availability of these plans in other circles, and, needless to say, these offers are only available for prepaid customers.