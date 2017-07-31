Vodafone announces Campus Survival Kit, offering unlimited voice calls with 1 GB 4G data per day at ₹352 for 84 days

Last week, Vodafone announced two attractive plans for its prepaid customers under which they were offered 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls. Now, the company has announced yet another plan with same benefits, but, it’s only for the students.

Vodafone has announced its Campus Survival Kit offer for the students in the Delhi-NCR region under which the company is offering 1 GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls at ₹445 for 84 days. However, customers will have to spend ₹445 only once as the subsequent recharges can be done for ₹352 to get the same benefits.

Having said that, this offer is only available for new prepaid customers and not for the existing ones. Also, while this offer is currently only limited to the new customers in Delhi-NCR region, Vodafone plans to roll-out this scheme in other parts of the country as well. The price may differ from circle-to-circle though.

As a part of this Campus Survival Kit, customers will also get a messenger bag for free along with discount coupon booklets from Ola, Zomato and more.

That said, if you ignore the initial recharge of ₹445 and consider the amount of ₹352 with subsequent recharges, this plan is actually cheaper than Reliance Jio’s which offers the same benefits for 84 days at ₹399.

