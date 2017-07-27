Vodafone offering 1 GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls at ₹244 for 70 days

Thanks to Reliance Jio, the prices of mobile data have never been so low in India. The telco disrupted the market with its entry last year, and, is still continuing with its onslaught in one or the other way. In a bid to keep up with this competition from Jio, incumbent telecom operators also had to come up with similar plans to retain their customers. Well, Vodafone too has announced one such plan where it’s offering 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls to its customers.

Vodafone has announced its ₹244 plan under which it is offering unlimited data and voice calls to its prepaid customers for 70 days. However, the plan has FUP limit of 1 GB 4G data per day, which means that after you have exhausted that much data, the Internet speed will be throttled down to 128 Kbps and will only reset to 4G at midnight.

While this plan looks good enough, there are caveats. Firstly, it’s only for new customers and not for existing customers. Secondly, you get a validity of 70 days only with the first recharge. With subsequent recharges, the validity of this plan will be reduced to 35 days while offering the same amount of 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls and free SMS.

Well, even with a validity of 35 days, this ₹244 plan is way better than Vodafone’s own plan of ₹347 which offers 1 GB 4G data per day for 28 days with unlimited voice calls.

Having said that, there’s one more plan announced by Vodafone for new customers which is priced at ₹346. Under this plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited data with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day with free voice calls. This plan is valid for 56 days, which means you get 56 GB of 4G data for ₹346. That said, free voice calls are limited to 300 minutes/day and 1200 minutes/week.

For the sake of comparison, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited data (FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day) and voice calls with free SMS for 56 days at a price of ₹309 to its prepaid customers. There’s also a ₹399 plan which offers 1 GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls and free SMS for 84 days.

The Indian telecom sector has become pretty much interesting since the past few months, and, we are expecting it to get more interesting in the coming months.

