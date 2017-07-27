Alleged Moto X4 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 3 GB RAM

Around two weeks ago, the Moto X4 had allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking website while revealing most of its specifications. Now, this smartphone has allegedly appeared on one more benchmarking website, albeit with a different chipset under the hood.

A Motorola smartphone, which is said to be the Moto X4, has appeared on Geekbench while revealing some of its key specifications. It’s listed on Geekbench with model number XT17809-05 and scored 824 and 3886 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Also, this listing reveals the presence of Snapdragon 660 SoC and 3 GB RAM on this smartphone which is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Well, the Moto X4 that had allegedly appeared on GFXBench carried model number XT1789 and had Snapdragon 630 SoC under the hood. Well, either the benchmarks got it wrong, or, we are looking at two different variants of the Moto X4 having different chipsets under the hood.

Having said that, according to popular and reliable leakster Evan Blass, the Moto X4 will be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC which would be paired with 4 GB RAM. Well, at this point, we would like to trust the information disseminated by Blass more instead of the one served by the benchmark listings. That’s because benchmarks have been wrong in the past and there’s always a chance that the information displayed is somehow inaccurate.

The Moto X4 is expected to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of this year and is also said to be the first non-Google phone that will be compatible with Google’s Project Fi. We will know more about this phone as we inch closer to its expected launch.

Moto X4 rumored specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630/660 SoC

Snapdragon 630/660 SoC RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508/512

Adreno 508/512 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5/5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5/5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with flash

12 MP + 8 MP with flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 16/64 GB

16/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Project Fi compatibility

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Project Fi compatibility Battery: 3000 mAh

