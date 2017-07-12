Alleged Moto X4 appears on GFXBench with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 5-inch display and 3 GB RAM

Last week, specifications of the Moto X4 and its press render leaked online. Thanks to these leaks, we now know that the Moto X4 will sport dual cameras at the back. Well now, the Moto X4 has allegedly popped up on GFXBench with a different set of specifications.

A Motorola smartphone with model number XT1789 has appeared on GFXBench which is said to be the Moto X4. It is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and is backed by Adreno 508 GPU, however, it’s listed with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 4 GB that we had previously heard of.

Moreover, the listing also says that the phone has 16 GB of internal storage and 5-inch display instead of 64 GB internal storage and 5.2-inch display. Other specs like 16 MP front camera, 12 MP rear camera and Android 7.1.1 Nougat remain the same.

Well, having said that, benchmarks are often found to be inaccurate, hence, this Moto XT1789 might actually be the Moto X4 with some specs reported inaccurately, or, it might just be a different variant altogether.

The Moto X4 is expected to launch in Q4 of this year and is also said to be coming to Google’s Project Fi during the same period of time, becoming the first non-Google phone to be compatible with Fi. We should know more about this phone in the coming days.

Moto X4 rumored specifications:

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

