Moto E4 Plus with 5.5-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner launched in India for ₹9999

By Sagar Bakre
The Moto E4 Plus, which was unveiled around a month ago, has been launched in India today. The Moto E4 Plus is the larger variant of the Moto E4 which not only comes with a relatively smaller screen, but also ships with a smaller battery.

Speaking of the Moto E4 Plus, it flaunts a metal design and comes powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor instead of Snapdragon 427 SoC. Also, the Indian variant comes with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 2 GB found in other markets.

The Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display which is kept on by a massive 5000 mAh battery. It also comes with Motorola’s signature water-repellent coating, and, also has a fingerprint scanner at the front which also mimics the functionalities of the on-screen navigation buttons. Besides, the Moto E4 Plus is the first smartphone in the E series which sports a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications:

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
  • Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM (dedicate slot for microSD card)
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating, Dolby Atmos Audio
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
  • Colors: Iron Grey, Fine Gold
  • Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable with 10W Rapid Charging

Motorola Moto E4 Plus Price and Availability:

  • Price: ₹9999
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from tonight at 11.59 pm

Motorola Moto E4 Plus launch day offers:

  • Get Moto Pulse 2 headphones worth ₹1599 for ₹649
  • Free two month subscription of Hotstar Premium
  • Get 84 GB data for 3 months at ₹443 on Idea
  • Get Jio Prime and 30 GB extra data
  • Up to ₹9000 on exchange of your old phone
  • BuyBack Guarantee of up to ₹4000
Sagar Bakre

Loves to keep a close watch on the Smartphone Industry to bring the latest news for you.

1 Comment on "Moto E4 Plus with 5.5-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner launched in India for ₹9999"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

no thanks, I’ll rather buy redmi 4 at 9k than this phone!!

49 minutes 21 seconds ago
