The Moto E4 Plus, which was unveiled around a month ago, has been launched in India today. The Moto E4 Plus is the larger variant of the Moto E4 which not only comes with a relatively smaller screen, but also ships with a smaller battery.

Speaking of the Moto E4 Plus, it flaunts a metal design and comes powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor instead of Snapdragon 427 SoC. Also, the Indian variant comes with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 2 GB found in other markets.

The Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display which is kept on by a massive 5000 mAh battery. It also comes with Motorola’s signature water-repellent coating, and, also has a fingerprint scanner at the front which also mimics the functionalities of the on-screen navigation buttons. Besides, the Moto E4 Plus is the first smartphone in the E series which sports a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating, Dolby Atmos Audio

Colors: Iron Grey, Fine Gold

Motorola Moto E4 Plus Price and Availability:

Price: ₹9999

Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from tonight at 11.59 pm

Motorola Moto E4 Plus launch day offers: