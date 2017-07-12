Moto E4 Plus with 5.5-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner launched in India for ₹9999
The Moto E4 Plus, which was unveiled around a month ago, has been launched in India today. The Moto E4 Plus is the larger variant of the Moto E4 which not only comes with a relatively smaller screen, but also ships with a smaller battery.
Speaking of the Moto E4 Plus, it flaunts a metal design and comes powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor instead of Snapdragon 427 SoC. Also, the Indian variant comes with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 2 GB found in other markets.
The Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display which is kept on by a massive 5000 mAh battery. It also comes with Motorola’s signature water-repellent coating, and, also has a fingerprint scanner at the front which also mimics the functionalities of the on-screen navigation buttons. Besides, the Moto E4 Plus is the first smartphone in the E series which sports a fingerprint scanner.
Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM (dedicate slot for microSD card)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating, Dolby Atmos Audio
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
- Colors: Iron Grey, Fine Gold
- Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable with 10W Rapid Charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹9999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from tonight at 11.59 pm
Motorola Moto E4 Plus launch day offers:
- Get Moto Pulse 2 headphones worth ₹1599 for ₹649
- Free two month subscription of Hotstar Premium
- Get 84 GB data for 3 months at ₹443 on Idea
- Get Jio Prime and 30 GB extra data
- Up to ₹9000 on exchange of your old phone
- BuyBack Guarantee of up to ₹4000
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Moto E4 Plus with 5.5-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner launched in India for ₹9999"
no thanks, I’ll rather buy redmi 4 at 9k than this phone!!