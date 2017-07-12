This is what the Google Pixel XL 2 might look like

Google put an end to the Nexus line last year by launching two Pixel smartphones called the Pixel and Pixel XL. The company is expected to launch second-iteration of these Pixel smartphones later this year in October. We even saw the leaked specifications of second-gen Pixel smartphones last month which are codenamed Walleye and Taimen. While the renders of the second-gen Pixel were often making rounds on the Internet, none of them were trustworthy. Well, having said that, a press render of Taimen which is said to be the Pixel XL 2 has leaked online and looks pretty much credible.

This press render (shown above) has been passed down to Android Police from a source who they say is “extremely reliable” and are confident about the information provided to them. This press render is of the larger Google device which is codenamed Taimen and is said to be the Pixel XL 2.

Though the Taimen looks similar to last year’s Pixel smartphones, Google has made certain changes to the design. First off, Google has done away with the large bezels which now feel outdated in 2017. Also, thanks to the smaller bezels, the device now looks relatively taller. Moreover, the 5.99-inch OLED display is made by LG. Besides, even though the Taimen doesn’t rock a curved display, the one we can see does have a 3D glass effect.

At the top is the speaker grille and secondary camera, and of course, there’s no speaker below the display like the one on Nexus 6P which we would have really liked to see. Moving on to the back, Google has retained last year’s two-tone glass-metal design, however, the glass window has now been reduced and the fingerprint scanner now sits outside of it. You can also see the G logo at the bottom, and, up top is the primary camera with silver ring around the lens. The camera also looks bigger than the one we saw on last year’s Pixels.

Furthermore, the antenna bands that were found at the bottom of the back on last year’s Pixels are not visible now. Besides, like last year, the power button and volume rocker are located at the right side whereas the SIM card slot rests on the left.

This Google Taimen, which is said to be the Pixel XL 2, is reportedly manufactured by LG, however, there’s no information on who will be manufacturing the smaller Walleye which is said to be the Pixel 2. Also, as of now, there’s no information about the pricing of either of these devices, however, we are pretty much sure that once the Pixel season is in full swing, we will know more.

Rumored Google Walleye (Pixel 2) specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 SoC

Snapdragon 835 SoC RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Display: 4.97-inch 1080p display

4.97-inch 1080p display Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Stereo Speakers, no 3.5 mm headphone jack, design similar to last year’s Pixel

Rumored Google Taimen (Pixel XL 2) specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 SoC

Snapdragon 835 SoC RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Display: 5.99-inch LG made 1440p OLED display

5.99-inch LG made 1440p OLED display Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: Smaller bezels, two-tone glass and metal finish design with the glass window located near the top

Also, more importantly, don’t consider the design shown in the render above to be final. Things can always change. And by the way, what are your thoughts on this design of the Pixel XL 2 ?