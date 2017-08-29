Xiaomi launches 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage variant of Redmi 4A in India for ₹6999

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which was launched in China last November, was launched in India back in March this year. The Redmi 4A comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage, however, the company has today launched a new variant of the Redmi 4A in India which comes with more amount of RAM and storage.

Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of INR 6,999 ☺️ @RedmiIndia (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7QkSLybh8G — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 29, 2017

Xiaomi has launched the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant in India today which costs ₹1000 more than the 2 GB RAM variant at ₹6999. Apart from the difference in the amount of RAM and internal storage, there’s no other difference between the 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variant of the Redmi 4A.

The Redmi 4A is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC, runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD display. Keeping this package running is a 3120 mAh battery. For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications:

Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)

5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi) Software: MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 2/3 GB LPDDR3

2/3 GB LPDDR3 Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 5 MP, 720p video @30fps

5 MP, 720p video @30fps Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4G VoLTE, Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass SIM: Hybrid SIM slot (Micro SIM + Nano SIM or Micro SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM slot (Micro SIM + Nano SIM or Micro SIM + microSD card) Battery: 3,120 mAh (non-removable)

3,120 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm

139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm Weight: 131.5 grams

131.5 grams Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold

The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹6999 and will be available for purchase starting August 31 through Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Paytm as well as Xiaomi’s Mi Home offline stores.

You can check out Redmi 4A review if you are interested in buying it.