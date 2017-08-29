iBall has launched CompBook Aer3 convertible laptop in India that rotates 360 degrees. Powered by 2.5 GHz quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 processor, preloaded with Windows 10 operating system, this is one of the budget friendly convertible priced at ₹29,999.

The laptop comes in Gold color, features a metallic body, as thin as 17 mm and weighs 1.48 grams. iBall claims that the laptop uses RDS3TNEW Technology (Robust Double Spindle 360-degree Technology) which gives the users to turn the laptop into four different modes – Notebook, Tablet, Tent, and Stand.

The CompBook Aer3 is the latest 13.3-inch convertible laptop from iBall with a Full HD IPS touch display and a fingerprint scanner. The display hinge rotates 360 degrees, hence, it can be used as a windows tablet. The laptop integrates a 2.5 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 processor along with 4 GB DDR3 RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via M.2 SSD as well as up to 128 GB via microSD.

The laptop includes Micro HDMI v1.4a port for external display connection, four loudspeakers, a 3.5 mm combo jack for headphones and mic, dual band Wireless-AC 3165 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, 2x USB 3.0 and 1x type-C USB port.

Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO, and Director, iBall, said,

“We saw immense success in the budget laptops market in a very short span of time. Aer3 is an excellent laptop which any executive would love to have and is undoubtedly the best executive laptop under ₹30,000 with 15 amazing features”

iBall CompBook Aer3 Specifications

13.3-inch Full HD Touch Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Operating System: Windows 10

Yes Processor: 2.5 GHz quad-core processor, Intel Pentium N4200

Intel HD Graphics 505 Memory: 4 GB RAM, DDR3

64 GB internal, MicroSD slot up to 128 GB, M.2 SSD slot Front Camera: 2 MP

2x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI v1.4a, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual band, Four Speakers Sensors: Track Pad with Multi-Touch functionality

37 Wh Li-Po (removable) Power Supply: DC 12V, 2.0A

iBall CompBook Aer 3, User Manual, Power Adapter, USB Cable, Cleaning Cloth Colors: Gold

321 mm x 213 mm x 17 mm Weight: 1.58 kg

iBall CompBook Aer3 Price In India and Availability